Support Pauline Read's ECHR case against Turkey

I never made any secret of the fact that I always knew the High Court would not miss the opportunity to punish me…and I was right. A teller of truths when the truth is shameful is never appreciated.

That they handed my villa to Akfinans Bank Limited sort of tells us all we need to know about their idea of RIGHT and WRONG. Natural justice…not in the TRNC.

I never made any secret of the fact that I would approach the European Court of Human Rights…the only disappointment in doing that for me, is that I cannot sue the TRNC because they are not recognised by anyone but Turkey…soooo it has to be Turkey I sue.

I have started a Gofundme page and anyone who wishes to contribute, well I will be grateful.

https://www.gofundme.com/paulines-echr-case-against-turkey

I am now awaiting a copy of the Judgement so I can get on with it.

Pauline Read