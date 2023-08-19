North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 19th August 2023

The front page North Cyprus News on Cyprus Today on 19th August 2023 is quite disturbing. It shows TRNC police attacking the UN peacekeeping force, causing injuries. Is this the start of new Greek and Turkish speaking Cypriots violence against each other?

FRONT PAGE

Road Rage – A MAJOR confrontation flared in the buffer zone yesterday as United Nations peacekeeping forces attempted to prevent TRNC authorities from carrying out a “purely humanitarian” road expansion project near the village of Pile, which is inhabited by Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

‘Insulting’ UK Foreign Office response blasted – THE UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has rebuffed calls for it to apologise over comments made by British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq at a public meeting with British residents in the TRNC and its subsequent denial of reports of what he had said.

Mr Siddiq caused outrage when he told around a hundred British citizens at the Olive Tree Hotel in Çatalköy on June 27 that the second phase of the Turkish Peace Operation in Cyprus – which was commemorated this week – was a “land grab” and likened the situation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He raised eyebrows by saying that the 1960 Republic of Cyprus Constitution is “no longer in effect”.

Suspect ‘stamped’ on victim’s head – A COURT has heard how a suspect in a murder case allegedly stamped on the head of his victim.