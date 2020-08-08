North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th August 2020

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th August 2020 includes an article saying that the water pipeline from Turkey has ‘run dry’. Well actually, it hasn’t. The pipe was damaged in Alsancak and as far as you can tell the damage is now repaired. This is an excellent use of panic headlines and the assumption that many people don’t read much more detail. It also provokes a ‘told you couldn’t trust Turkey’ response from those who already believe that.

Pipeline Runs Dry – A COUNTRYWIDE cut to the water supply has come about due to “technical work” at the Gecitkoy pumping station. Officials said that much of the Girne coastal area was hit after roadworks damaged the water distribution pipeline, Cyprus Today can reveal.

Groups slam Green line `hypocrisy’ – The EU has said the prevention of foreign nationals and tourists across the Green Line has been instigated on “public health grounds in light of the coronavirus pandemic” – which has been slammed by Turkish Cypriot and expatriate civil organisations who called it `hypocrisy”.

6K sign direct flights petition – Turkish Cypriot brothers, who were never involved in politics or lobbying for the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the past, have said that they are “thrilled” after more than 6,000 people signed a petition in just “days” demanding direct flights to North Cyprus.

Greatstone: PM to Broker ‘win-win deal’ – Speaking to Cyprus Today, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said he would ask his political and legal affairs department to “re-examine what can be done to reach a win-win situation between the parties”. “Unfortunately, our previous attempts to bring about a friendly settlement between the buyers and the land owner failed. We will attempt again to reach a compromise.” Editor: Yeah, if at first you don’t succeed do exactly the same thing in order to reach the same conclusion!