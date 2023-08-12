North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 12th August 2023

The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 12th August 2023 is how wonderful it is for Russia to be taking steps towards recognising the TRNC. The other main article shows how violent and dangerous the TRNC has become.

FRONT PAGE

STEPS FOR STABILITY – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar has welcomed an announcement that Russia is to soon start providing consular services to its thousands of citizens who reside in the TRNC. The move is a “step that can contribute to the establishment of prosperity and stability in our region, as well as meeting humanitarian and administrative needs” Mr Tatar said. The news was first revealed by the Russian news agency Tass on Wednesday, which quoted an unnamed source at the Russian Embassy in South Nicosia as saying: “We will begin providing consular services in the northern part of the city of Nicosia in the near future. We will be working on a regular basis.”

This was later confirmed by the Russian Ambassador in Cyprus, Murat Zyazikov, who told Tass: “This decision, which is long overdue, has no political underpinning. It is prompted exclusively by humanitarian concerns and care for our Russian compatriots who reside in the northern part of Cyprus.”

Arrests made over İskele club killing – POLICE have arrested a number of suspects after a man was allegedly beaten to death outside a club in İskele in the early hours of Thursday morning. Hüseyin Mavideniz, 29, died after receiving a blow to his head during an argument outside the Breeze Club entertainment venue in the Long Beach area.

List of forgotten fortunes revealed – CASH equivalent to almost 24 million TL lying in dormant bank accounts will be lost for good unless the account holders or their descendants come forward to reclaim it.