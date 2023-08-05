North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 5th August 2023

I bet you couldn’t guess what the main focus is of the North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 5th August 2023. Don’t bother, it’s political.

FRONT PAGE

Congressman flies to Ercan – AN AMERICAN Congressman travelled directly from Türkiye to the TRNC this week. Pete Sessions, representative of the 17th congressional district of the state of Texas and a member of the bi-partisan Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye Relations and Turkish Americans, held a number of high level contacts during his trip, including with President Ersin Tatar and Parliament Speaker Zorlu Töre.

MP from UK slams High Commissioner remarks – AN MP from the UK has slammed comments made in June by the British High Commissioner to South Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq.

Inflation on the rise – THE annual rate of inflation in the TRNC has risen sharply following big price increases last month in the health sector and the cost of fuel and electricity. The cost of living spiked by 9.9 per cent in July, on top of an 11.44 per cent average increase in prices in June, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Statistics Institute. Consumer prices have now risen by 48.53 per cent since the start of year, and are 72.81 per cent higher than 12 months ago.

Mountain road terror – A WOMAN was left fighting for her life following the latest serious accident on the Girne-Değirmenlik mountain road on Wednesday. The road was closed to traffic for several hours while emergency services attended to the scene.

OTHER NEWS

Water shortages in Alsancak: Mayor – THE Alsancak region is currently facing a severe water shortage due to the growing number of residences and investments. Lapta-Alsancak-Çamlıbel Mayor, Fırat Ataser, highlighted the challenges they are encountering with their water supply. Despite the TRNC receiving water from Türkiye, Mr Ataser explained that it has not been enough because of problems then getting the water to the Alsancak region, leading to the local authority drilling for a well. Editor: we used to get our water from the 12 months a year Malatya waterfall but that stopped when Turkey promised to supply us from the pipeline.