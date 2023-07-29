North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 29th July 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 29th July 2023 is yet again a political attack on those who do not recognise the TRNC as a country separate from the Republic of Cyprus. Now that’s not going to cause a headache is it.

FRONT PAGE

‘BIASED’ BRIT MPS BLASTED – A GROUP of British MPs have been branded “biased” over their comments on the Cyprus issue during an event at the House of Commons in London. Some of the politicians, who are members of the pro-Greek Cypriot All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus, used phrases such as “invasion” and “occupation” when referring to the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation on the island.

Cyprus leaders make missing persons vow – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides have vowed to provide their “full support” to the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in Cyprus. The two leaders made the pledge yesterday following their first ever joint visit to the CMP’s anthropological laboratory, which is located in the island’s buffer zone.

Minimum wage set at 18,103TL – The Minimum Wage Determination Commission convened on Wednesday to address the objection raised by the Free Workers Union Federation (Hür-İş) regarding the monthly minimum wage of 18,103TL gross, or 15,750TL net.