North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 22nd July 2023

The frontpage North Cyprus News on Cyprus Today on 22nd July 2023 is yet again political, the headline asks for the TRNC to be recognised as soon as possible. If this was possible then I’m sure it would happen so until then let’s have some local non-political news dominating the headline.

FRONT PAGE

‘Recognise TRNC ASAP’ –

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday urged countries around the world to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus without delay.

Referring to his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September last year, when he first called for the international recognition of the TRNC, Mr Erdoğan said: “I’m reiterating the historic call I made to the entire world from the UN podium: recognise the TRNC as soon as possible.”

New Ercan terminal and runway opened – THE new state-of-the-art terminal and runway at Ercan airport has officially opened. The first passenger flights to and from the newly expanded airport commenced yesterday, after President Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new terminal building on Thursday as part of events to mark Peace and Freedom Day in the TRNC.

‘Historic’ electricity deal struck between Aksa and Kıb-Tek – AKSA Energy has signed a new 15year contract with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to build an “energy bridge” between the TRNC and Türkiye using an interconnected sub-sea cable, it was announced on Thursday.

Aksa will also increase the installed capacity of its Kalecik Combined Cycle Fuel Oil Plant in the TRNC from 35 megawatts to 188 megawatts to help ensure uninterrupted energy access for the people of the TRNC.

Risk of forest fires ‘critical’ – THE risk of forest fires has reached a “critical” level, the Met Office has warned, as scorching heat and dry conditions have turned North Cyprus into a tinderbox. The TRNC, along with the rest of the Mediterranean and southern Europe, is currently experiencing a heatwave, with daily highs reaching or exceeding 40C, even in coastal areas. While such temperatures are not unusual during the summer, the prolonged nature of the heatwave, coupled with low humidity, has put fire and forestry officials on red alert.