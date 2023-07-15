North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 15th July 2023

The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 15th July 2023 is yet again a political rant, in my opinion. How about some local news being prominent?

FRONT PAGE

Anger over UNSC Stance – TRNC, Turkiye slam United Nations Security Council statement calling for return to Cyprus Talks based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation

Single-use plastic products banned – came into effect on Tuesday despite calls from business leaders to postpone the move.