North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th July 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th July 2023 is getting a bit repetitive. This week a British diplomat, who I’m sure doesn’t read this publication, is being asked to apologise for doing what he’s been told to do.

FRONT PAGE

‘Apologise’ – Foreign Minister says that the High Commissioner should say sorry over his remarks about Turkey making sure that their 1974 front line enabled the survival of North Cyprus. OK, he called it a ‘land grab’.