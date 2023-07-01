North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 1st July 2023

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 1st July 2023 is yet again political. It gives you an idea about the direction of the newspaper and it isn’t to do with the day to day events, they’re all tucked inside. Apparently the average reader is outraged a British diplomat said that 50 years ago the Turkish grabbed land at the end of the intervention. Gasp!

FRONT PAGE

British Diplomat Causes Outrage – UK High Commissioner says second phase of Turkish Peace Operation was a ‘land grab’