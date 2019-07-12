Property in South Cyprus Given to Greek Cypriots Claimed by Turkish Cypriot Owner

Reports are coming in that at least 46 homeowners in Pano Polemidia, Limassol district, are being sued by a Turkish Cypriot landowner who filed lawsuits to claim his property and further seek reparations. The homes were reportedly built on land owned by the Turkish Cypriot because the South Cyprus government reportedly signed the deeds over to Greek Cypriots.

Residents argue they were conned by the South’s government, saying documents given to them falsely showed that the land was owned by the government. A few decades later, they said, they learned that the land belonged to a Turkish Cypriot.

The government is reportedly refusing to negotiate with Turkish Cypriot landowners who claim their properties in the south, saying cases cannot be settled if claimants are also holding land in the north that is actually owned by Greek Cypriots.

But residents told local news networks they are frustrated over the lawsuits and want the government to take care of all the legal aspects.

“We ask the Republic of Cyprus to take full responsibility and stop them from filing lawsuits against us so that our pains and troubles wouldn’t be in vain,” a local resident complained.

The government has recently reassured other residents in similar situations, including in Larnaca and Paphos, telling them not to worry about the lawsuits and reiterating they are not about to lose their homes.