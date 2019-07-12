Case of North Cyprus Bus Driver Attacked at Larnaca Goes to Court

A Turkish Cypriot bus driver alleged that Greek Cypriots threw rocks and water bottles at his vehicle at Larnaca International Airport while he had 25 tourists inside his bus who had just arrived at LCA from Hungary

According to local media, a Turkish Cypriot driver is expected to give a statement to the bicommunal crime committee on Friday regarding an alleged attack by Greek Cypriot bus drivers earlier this week. The Turkish Cypriot driver told local media that the assault took place in front of the eyes of security officers, who were watching without trying to intervene.

Greek Cypriot bus drivers kept chasing him and trying to block his path as he was trying to drive his bus out of the airport and so he drove directly to the north by taking a detour to reach the closest crossing point as quickly as possible.

The incident was brought to the attention of President Nicos Anastasiades during a conversation he had with UN representative Elizabeth Spehar in Limassol. The UN diplomat had previously spoken with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who relayed to her what he described as an “unacceptable” incident and called for action.

Anastasiades, who is recovering from hip surgery at home, later said he called for an investigation into the allegations, adding that police sought to get details from the bicommunal crime committee in order to look into the case.

The driver is expected to give a statement to the crime committee on Friday, which will be relayed to the Greek Cypriot police for further investigation.