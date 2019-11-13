North Cyprus Prime Minister Ersin Tatar Interpol Red Notice

Interpol has a list of Red Notices which the public can view. If you use the link supplied and search for Ersin Tatar you will get a surprise. In the news over the next few days and probably in Cyprus Today on Saturday this result may or may not be published.

So, what was the surprise? Yes, Ersin Tatar in not there and never has been. The rumour that, as a result of an Interpol Red Notice, Mr Tatar is unable to travel anywhere other than Turkey is an example of fake news. I guess this time this rumour surfaced in an attempt to cripple his chances of being elected President.