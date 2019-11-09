North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 9th November 2019

A few weeks ago the front page North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today was that water was coming from Turkey to North Cyprus. Now, the news is that the water has arrived. I wonder how long it will be before the news is that the water has stopped flowing?

My worry is that North Cyprus water infrastructure has been changed to accommodate Turkish water and water I used to get from the mountains no longer has a way to reach me. That doesn’t strike me as giving Turkish speaking Cypriots their independence.

FRONT PAGE

Water Woes Finally End – WATER woes for homeowners in an Alsancak development look set to end after an almost 10-year wait, Cyprus Today has learned. Workers were yesterday said to have been busy laying new pipes around the Kavaz Villas site to connect houses to the mains network in the coming days, a year after this newspaper brought the plight of one of the property owners Jim Randle, to the attention of Alsancak Mayor First Ataser.

Govt in move to end traffic chaos – PLANS to put an end to traffic chaos on the single-carriageway, connecting Lapta and Alsancak with Girne moved a step closer on Thursday after the government launched an 11-million TL tender to double the width of a section of the road.

PM pays tribute to those who fought against Enosis – PRIME Minister Ersin Tatar has paid tribute to those who “sacrificed their lives fighting against Enosis”, ahead of his appearance at tomorrow’s Remembrance Sunday service in Girne. Mr Tatar was referring to the armed campaign in the 1950s, when Cyprus was still a British colony, by the terror group Eoka to achieve Enosis, or union with Greece.

INSIDE

Homeowners to Solved Long-Term Issues at Hilltop – ISKELE holiday homeowners will meet on Monday to elect a committee aiming to resolve long-term issues of water supply, common ownership and maintenance at the Hilltop sites near Kalecik. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2pm at the Hilltop Café and will present a summary budget for an alternative management plan at TRNC rates, including a binding annual contract for owners, tentatively slated to begin from April next year.