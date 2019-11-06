New North Cyprus Residency Regulations - Questions Answered

The Foreign Residents Association in the TRNC (TFR) had a meeting with the North Cyprus Ministry of Interior and received answers to the following questions they asked about the new North Cyprus Residency Regulations so we are sharing them here for readers who may still have concerns as to how these regulations may affect them.

Q: Is it official that all foreigners over the age of 60 have 1 year time from 23rd October 2019 on to apply for a residence permit?

A: Yes, but they must have lived in TRNC before and the process must be completed by the date of 22nd October 2020…

Q: Is it true that over 60s will not be punished if, during this 1 year transitional period, they exceed a visa period that was communicated to them at a border crossing or stamped into their passport (e.g. 30 or 90 days)?

A: Yes, this is true…

Q: How do you treat leaseholders (such as the residents of Karmi)? As property owners or as tenants? (important for proof of monthly income or bank balance!)

A: They are seen as tenants…

Q: To meet the financial requirements for residency, does monthly income (such as pension) AND bank deposits count together or is it either – or?

A: Both counts together…

Q: Must bank deposits be proven in a TRNC bank or is proof of a foreign bank sufficient?

A: Foreign bank statements are accepted unless there are doubts about their credibility…

Q: How are marriage-like relationships considered? E.g. a couple lives together without being married, and only one partner´s name is on the Kocan or rental contract? What does the other partner have to prove in order to obtain the residence permit?

A: A statutory declaration should be provided by a TRNC notary to prove that the couple live together…

Q: What should be presented at the border to prove that you are not a tourist but live in Northern Cyprus? Kocan, rental contract, Muhtar letter?

A: It does not matter, because over 60s have the 1 year of transitional period anyway and will not be punished for overstaying a visa time they had been given…

Q: Are all immigration officers at the borders aware of the new regulations (for example, 1 year transitional period for over 60s)?

A: The new regulations have been communicated to the Immigration Department of the Police Headquarter…

Q: When will the online system for residence permit application run without errors?

A: It can take another 1 or 2 weeks until the system is properly running…

Q: Is there kind of a hotline / advice center where you can turn to in case of questions / problems?

A: No, but you can get advice or help at the Police Immigration Departments or the information desk at the Ministry of Interior…

Q: Is the new law also applicable to Turkish citizens living on the island?

A: They have to apply for residence permit as well, but due to the bilateral relations between TRNC and Turkey they have certain advantages…

Q: How to prove the visit of a family member at the border upon entry? Is a simple verbal communication sufficient to get the 60 days visa approval?

A: No, there should be a written confirmation from a TRNC notary about the family relationship, the reason for stay (family visit) and length of stay of the person…

Q: How is it rated if, for various reasons, delivery of a Kocan to a property owner has not yet taken place? Is the confirmation of the municipality about the payment of house tax sufficient?

A: No, there has to be a proof in form of a valid sales contract (submitted to the Tapu dairesi) and a part payment of at least 1/3 of the total purchase price…

Q: Is there something like a hardship clause for people who have lived in TRNC for several years, have no other home in other countries, but do not meet the financial requirements for the residence permit?

A: No, there are no exceptions, if people cannot apply for residency they fall under the 90-days rule…

Q: Some foreign residents have entered the country with their identity card instead of a passport. If no passport is available, is an identity card sufficient to apply for a residence permit?

A: No, for application for residency you need a passport…