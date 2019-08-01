North Cyprus PM Tatar Says Varosha Former Residents Will Be Allowed to Return

“There is such an organisation called the Real Estate Commission in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognised by Europe and includes foreign judges. They can consult it and former residents, they could be Greeks, Britons or Americans, can return to their property if they wish so,’’ North Cyprus PM Ersin Tatar said.

North Cyprus Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said the abandoned tourist resort of Varosha on the divided island will be reopened under the North Cyprus government’s administration.

“It is enough that it has been closed for 45 years… In our research of the national archives of Turkey, it was revealed that the place is entirely Ottoman land, that during British times our goods and property were pillaged due to some mistakes. So now we say that it should be reopened as a residential area under Turkish rule,’’ Tatar said.

Tatar’s statements follow those of North Cyprus President Mustafa Akıncı, who in June complained there had been an effort to “bypass the president” on the matter of Varosha. He was not informed of the government’s plans to open up the abandoned tourist resort.

Source: https://ahvalnews.com/cyprus/turkish-cypriot-pm-says-ghost-town-varosha-reopen-under-turkish-control