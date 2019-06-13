North Cyprus News | Geçitkale Airport Set to Reopen

North Cyprus News – Geçitkale Airport

According to Kıbrıs Postası (13.06.19) the Northern Cyprus government has decided to take action and open Geçitkale Airport without the participation of Turkish Cypriot businessman Asil Nadir who has not fulfilled any of the applications that he has was committed to when he was awarded the contract in 2010.

During the renovation of the Ercan International Airport between September 2002 and May 2004, it served as Northern Cyprus’ primary civilian airport. I remember using at the time and it was a nightmare.

The intention is to make sure that at least flights involving helicopters, private planes and educational planes will take place. There is also a plan to enable the airport to receive military planes in case an emergency occurs as a result of the developments in Eastern Mediterranean. In the summer of 1998, amid rising tensions between Greece and Turkey, Turkey briefly stationed six F-16s at Geçitkale, in response to the former’s positioning of four F-16s and two Lockheed C-130 Hercules at Paphos. Combat aircraft last visited the airport in November 2000.

Kıbrıs Postası reported that there has been activity in Geçitkale since the beginning of the week and work is taking place at Geçitkale Airport to prepare it for VFR flights (Visual Flight Rules) and that assistance will be asked from Turkey for the equipment for the Control Tower. Geçitkale’s unofficial ICAO code is LCGK.