Cyprus Near The Bottom of the European Global Peace Index

The newly published Global Peace Index (GPI) reported that, in terms of peacefulness, Cyprus was almost the worse in Europe; ranked 30 out of 36 countries followed by Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovnia, Kosovo and in last place, Turkey. Globally, Cyprus was ranked 63rd out of 163 countries with Turkey at 152nd and Afghanistan placed last. The most peaceful country was Iceland, joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark. Bhutan has recorded the largest improvement of any country in the top 20, rising 43 places in the last 12 years. It is now ranked at number 15.