North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th October 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th October 2022 is not happy. 120% inflation in the North of Cyprus has got to be a bit of a challenge to those living on the breadline.

120% – THE annual rate of inflation in North Cyprus has hit an eye-watering 120.32 per cent according to the latest official figures. Data for September, released this week by the country’s Statistical Institute, showed that the rate rose from 118.18 per cent in August. The annual inflation rate in September 2021 was 21 per cent. The main reason for the latest increase in the cost of living was a 40 per cent month-on-month rise in prices for the “Education” main group of products and services.

FM warns UN peacekeepers: sign deal or get out of TRNC – THE United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) has been told it will have to leave its camps in the TRNC if it does not sign a military agreement with the Turkish Cypriot authorities within a month, according to Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Top UN official expresses fears over ‘growing economic divide’ – THE “growing economic divide” between North and South Cyprus is making the prospect of a settlement to the island’s political division even more challenging, the United Nations’ most senior official in Cyprus has said.