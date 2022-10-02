North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 2nd October 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 2nd October 2022 is focused on a report that the TRNC is going to increase military presence there to keep up with the neighbouring south.

FRONT PAGE

‘ARMS RACE WILL START IN CYPRUS’ – TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced his intention to expand and reinforce Turkey’s military presence in North Cyprus in response to the United States’ lifting of its arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration in South Cyprus last month.

Turkey, TRNC pleased with COE’s Loizidou case decision – TURKEY and the TRNC have welcomed a decision by the Council of Europe’s (COE) Committee of Ministers to end its “supervision” of the execution of the judgment of the Loizidou v Turkey court case. The case dates back to 1996, when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Turkey to pay Titina Loizidou compensation after she fled her home in 1974.

British Residents Society urges support for lobbying campaign – THE British Residents Society (BRS) has stressed that non-BRS members can also support its plans to lobby the UK government to end the isolation of the TRNC.

Flu jabs on the way — ministry – THE Health Ministry has placed an order for 1,000 flu vaccines, while Turkey is donating a further 2,000.