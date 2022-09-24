North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th September 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 24th September 2022 is mainly about asking for North Cyprus to be recognised and for ‘direct flights’ to start. I hate to say it but for nearly 50 years this request has been ignored and nothing has changed to make recognition more likely.

FRONT PAGE

RECOGNISE THE TRNC – THE world should “recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as soon as possible”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Russia, Turkey leaders ‘discuss direct flights’ to North Cyprus – TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has “constantly talked about” the issue of direct flights between Russia and North Cyprus with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, he said on Thursday. Mr Erdoğan is reported to have said that “if direct flights start from Russia to the TRNC, we will of course be pleased”.

Greek Cypriots can buy arms from US in new anti-Russia move – TURKEY and North Cyprus are incandescent after the United States decided to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration of South Cyprus. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said “we strongly condemn the expansion of the scope of the decision” following the partial lifting of the embargo, in place since 1987, in 2020.

Top global poker player dies in Girne – POLICE have launched an investigation after a Malaysian poker player died while in North Cyprus last Saturday. Leow Seng Yee, who also went by the nickname “Ivan”, 40, was reportedly exercising in the gym of a hotel in Alsancak at around noon when he “suddenly fell ill”, a police statement said.