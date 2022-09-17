North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 17th September 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 17th September 2022 is dominated by the Queen’s funeral and some stuff about criminals.

FRONT PAGE

THE FINAL FAREWELL – THE funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 aged 96, will be shown on a big screen at the Colony Hotel in Girne on Monday.

Fugitive ordered to pay £258,000 – A CONVICTED criminal believed to be living in hiding in North Cyprus has been ordered to pay over a quarter of a million pounds by a court in the UK. On Tuesday, September 13, Michael Hornung, 38, who originates from Hyde, in Greater Manchester, was ordered in his absence by Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to pay an exact total of £258,642.95 under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 after having previously been found guilty of offences relating to the sale of illegal streaming devices, which enabled consumers to access subscription television channels without paying them.

Court bans gangster Mark Buddle’s lawyers from leaving the TRNC – THE TRNC-based lawyers of gangster Mark Douglas Buddle, who was deported from North Cyprus in July, have been banned from travelling abroad as part of a court case into money laundering claims. Lawyers Emre Kadri and Batur Sağlamer, as well as King Auto car showroom owner Halil Kahraman, were brought before Lefkoşa District Court on Tuesday, when more details of their alleged illegal dealings with Mr Buddle were brought to light.

Christmas Day date is set for local elections – WHILE some may be tucking into roast turkey or mince pies on Christmas Day this year, TRNC citizens could be heading to the polls, with the new date for the alreadydelayed local elections set for December 25.