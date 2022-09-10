North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 10th September 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front page of the Cyprus Today on 10th September 2022 is dominated by the death of the Queen. The rest is local politics.

END OF AN ERA – TRIBUTES and messages of condolences have been pouring in from around Cyprus and beyond following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, Britain’s longest serving monarch, died at her Scottish estate Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years. Her eldest son Charles has now become King Charles III.

‘Chaos’ as Constitutional Court annuls election date – THE government has been accused of creating “chaos” after the highest court in the TRNC ruled on Wednesday that a law passed to delay local elections to November was “unconstitutional”.

UBP to appoint new leader after Sucuoğlu resignation – THE National Unity Party (UBP), the main partner of the ruling three-party coalition government, will elect a new leader tomorrow following the resignation of former Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu as chairman.

Greek Cypriot held on suspicion of espionage – A GREEK Cypriot man is being held in custody in the TRNC amid suspicions that he may have been spying. Andreas Soutiz was arrested while re-entering North Cyprus after a walkie-talkie, photographs, maps of the TRNC and electronic data storage devices were found in his car.