North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 3rd September 2022

The North Cyprus News on the front of Cyprus Today on the 3rd September 2022 is a bit weak, including the fact that a Nigerian isn’t being killed every day there. What’s that all about?

FRONT PAGE

BREACH OF THE PEACEKEEPERS – NORTH Cyprus has been appalled by the allegation that two United Nations peacekeepers crashed and sank jet-skis on Glapsides beach in Gazimağısa, before leaving without paying for the damage.

‘Nigerians are killed in TRNC every day’ claims rebuked – A HEATED diplomatic exchange has ensued after it was claimed that Nigerian students are “being killed daily” in the TRNC. The statement was part of a host of inflammatory remarks made by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairwoman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, while briefing Nigerian ministers. Ms Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians to “think twice before going to Northern Cyprus” and said of Nigerians who wished to emigrate from the country that “if you want to go, go legally”. She had also previously spoken about the alleged “inhumane treatment” of Nigerians in the TRNC.

Botox centre in Girne flat ‘operating illegally’ – FIVE people have been arrested and appeared in court over charges that they provided Botox injections and lip fillers “without permission” from a flat in Girne.

Public warned over ‘alien fish species’ – THE Society for the Protection of Turtles (Spot) has warned that “more than 1,000 alien fish species” have entered the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, causing “sweeping ecological changes”, and that one of them, the venomous striped eel catfish, has now been found in the waters off North Cyprus for the first time.