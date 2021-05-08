North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th May 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 8th May 2021 reports that live concerts will commence from 27th May. The only problem is that because of a curfew you’ll have to be home by 10:30pm as it is a well known fact that after that time the virus goes crazy. It’s a pity the organisers of the ABBA concert doesn’t trust this announcement.

Live Music is Back on – LIVE music is set to make a return to the TRNC on May 27. Entertainers and venue owners have welcomed the “fantastic” development that they say has struck the right chord. The measure was one of a string of new decisions taken by the Communicable Diseases High Committee on Thursday, which were expected to be approved by the Council of Ministers during a meeting yesterday as Cyprus Today was going to press. The committee also recommended that the daily night-time curfew should start at 1030pm, instead of the current 9pm, on May 27. The ending of the ban on live music performances is subject to the level of Covid-19 cases.

`Report survey scammers asking for bank details’ – RESIDENTS have been told to report anyone asking for their bank account details under the guise of a new government survey to report the matter to the police. The Statistical Institute recently announced that it has begun preparatory work for a new nationwide Household Budget Survey.

LANDING craft from 1974 to become new TRNC landmark – A LANDING craft that was used in the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation in Cyprus will become a permanent landmark next to the Girne-Alsancak main road.

`ABBA Platinum’ concert postponed – THE “ABBA Platinum” tribute concert at the Girne Amphitheatre in aid of the Help Those with Cancer Association (Tulips) has been postponed to September 17, 2022, due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, organiser Laurence Floyd has told Cyprus Today. The concert had been due to take place on June 19 this year with a band from London.