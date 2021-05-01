North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 1st May 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 1st May 2021 is a bit airy fairy, i.e. UK eyes closer ties with the TRNC. The newspaper quotes ‘Whitehall sources’ behind this non starter.

FRONT PAGE

UK eyes closer ties with the TRNC – THE UK is eyeing closer ties with North Cyprus after three days of “informal” talks in Switzerland failed to find “common ground” for the start of formal Cyprus solution negotiations, it was claimed yesterday. Britain is considering taking steps to “further intensify its relationship with the Turkish Cypriots and to ease the embargoes in the upcoming period” a report by the BBC’s Turkish service said.

No water meter no tanker says Esentepe municipality – WATER tanker services to Esentepe households with no water meters will be banned from May 25, Esentepe Municipality has announced. Umut Bahadir, public relations officer at Esentepe Municipality, told Cyprus Today, however, that households with a water meter will still be able to benefit from the services provided by water tankers “which they might want to do at times in order to stabilise the pH level in their swimming pools”.

Two die, no variant found in 50 local Covid cases – TWO people, including a centenarian, died of Covid-19 this week, the Health Ministry announced. The deaths, which brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 31, occurred on Tuesday. One was a 45-year-old woman who had tested positive last Saturday, April 24 She had been admitted to intensive care on Monday, April 26, and also had underlying health conditions such as systemic lupus, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.