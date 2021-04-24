North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th April 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today 24th April 2021 leads with an article that speculates that if you have had two Covid jabs and two negative PCR tests then you might be allowed into North Cyprus to quarantine. Or you might not.

‘TWO JABS MAY GET YOU HOME’ – PEOPLE of any age who have had two jabs of Covid-19 vaccine and “double PCR” negative test results could be allowed to enter the TRNC and benefit from home quarantine as of May, Health Minister Ünal Üstel has told Cyprus Today.

Covid rules announced – GROUPS of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet for “social gatherings” at home from Monday onwards under new government coronavirus decisions for the period April 26 to May 3. However a ban on indoor and outdoor activities such as birthday and engagement parties and picnics remains in force.

Tourist fined 22,000TL for violating quarantine – A “TOURIST” from Turkey was fined 22,000TL for breaking home quarantine rules, it was reported yesterday. The person, referred to by the initials BTY, had entered the country on Thursday and violated the “home quarantine requirement of children under 12 and their parents” multiple times, it was said.

N Cyprus moves up in press freedom ranking – THE TRNC has moved up one place in a global ranking of press freedoms. “Northern Cyprus” was ranked 76th in the 2021 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index of 180 countries. Editor: up one place after swapping with Panama that dropped a place.