North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 15th May 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 15th May 2021 is a mixed bag of articles such as one about a cat catching coronavirus and someone trying to return to North Cyprus after being deported.

FRONT PAGE

EX-REV IN BID TO RETURN TO TRNC – AN INTERNATIONAL campaign to allow Wendy Hough, the former chaplain of St Andrew’s Church Kyrenia, to return to the TRNC following her deportation has sparked a wave of reactions among the expat community.

Cat Catches Coronavirus – COVID-19 has been transmitted from a human to a pet for the first time in North Cyprus, scientists at Near East University (NEU) announced on Thursday. The investigations revealed that a family in the TRNC found to be infected with the British variant of SARS-CoV-2 also infected their pet cat with the same variant.

TCs take control in UK elections – NORTH London now has two female Turkish Cypriot council leaders. Peray Ahmet will replace Joseph Ejifor as the leader of Haringey Council after winning a leadership challenge at Haringey Labour’s annual general meeting.

Live music starts Monday after latest Covid decisions announced – LIVE music can be performed from Monday onwards, according to new Covid decisions issued this week. The ban on live performances had been due to be lifted on May 27, as previously reported, but was brought forward under the latest rules issued by the Communicable Diseases High Committee.

THE REST

Cost of fuel rises – THE cost of fuel rose for the first time in 10 months last Saturday. Pump prices increased by 29 kurus per litre according to a government decision published in the Official Gazette. The price per litre of 95 octane unleaded petrol rose from 5.78TL to 6.07TL; 98 octane unleaded petrol from 5.88TL to 6.17TL; Eurodiesel from 5.32TL to 5.61TL; and kerosene from 5.29TL to 5.58TL. Editor: 50p a litre!