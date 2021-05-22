North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 22nd May 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 22nd May 2021 includes articles about the lifting of the Covid curfew but little else of great interest.

DAYTIME CURFEW ENDS TOMORROW – THERE will no longer be a full-day curfew on Sundays, as of tomorrow, Prime Minister Ersan Saner announced on Thursday night. He said a daily night-time curfew will remain in place, however, which will be from 11pm to 5am from May 27 onwards, while adding that “bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate until 10.30pm”.

Charity seeking legal action over dog killing – THE mayor of Mehmetçik, Cemil Sarıçizmeli, has been accused of ordering the death of a stray dog by “strangulation” and “dumping” 11 dogs, including seven puppies, at a remote rubbish tip, by the vice-president of the Golden Paws Association (GPA), Ülkü Cürcioğlu.

Brit falls to his death in Girne – A BRITISH national died yesterday after falling from a building in Girne. A police spokesperson said that Jordan Cook, 30, who was based in Girne, was believed to have “ended his own life” after falling 10m from a site located on Hakkı Hasan Sokak, at around noon. Investigations into the death are ongoing.

