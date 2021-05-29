North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 29th May 2021

North Cyprus News – Cyprus Today 29th May 2021Not much North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 29th May 2021. Apparently you should not tell Greek Cypriot immigration that you’re traveling on to the north if you land in the south. This is yet another benefit of Brits being non-EU citizens.

‘DON’T MENTION NORTH CYPRUS’ – BRITISH people travelling to North Cyprus via the South are being told to provide false information about their final destination to avoid being refused entry by Greek Cypriot immigration officers, it has been claimed. Since January 1, following Brexit, British passport holders arriving in the South are regarded as non-EU citizens with a 90-day visa-free limit on their stay.

Health Ministry defends AstraZeneca offer to under-40s – THE Health Ministry is pushing ahead with the roll-out of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to under-40s in North Cyprus, despite concerns over extremely rare but potentially fatal blood clots among younger adults.

