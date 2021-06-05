North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 5th June 2021

North Cyprus News on Cyprus Today on 5th June 2021 front page has good and bad news. The crossings are open after 15 months and one of the first UK estate agents dies.

FRONT PAGE

CROSSINGS REOPENED – ALL checkpoints on both sides of the border reopened at 8am yesterday for the first time in more than 15 months. The simultaneous move came after the UN announced on Wednesday that the island’s two leaders, Ersin Tatar and Nicos Anastasiades, had agreed to “synchronize” Covid-19 measures regarding the checkpoints.

Tributes paid to Ian Smith, the ‘1st British estate agent in the TRNC’ – TRIBUTES have been paid to the “first British estate agent in the TRNC”, Ian Smith (pictured), who died in the UK on Tuesday, June 1, aged 75. Mr Smith was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, Kate Özikiz, his daughter and director of Ian Smith Estate Agency in Karaoğlanoğlu, told Cyprus Today.

Backlash over St Hilarion music event cancellation – ORGANISERS of a music event that had been due to take place at St Hilarion Castle received a backlash from Turkish Cypriots after they cancelled the show due to pressure from Greek Cypriots.

THE REST

Colour-coded criteria introduced for visitors from different countries – PEOPLE travelling from certain countries who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have had the disease can now enter North Cyprus without quarantine. The colour code system was introduced on Thursday and will be updated every week, the Health Ministry said. The current country list, which is published on the Health Ministry’s website, is valid until Thursday, June 10.

Countries have been divided up into “Dark Red”, “Red”, “Orange”, “Yellow”, “Green” and “Grey” categories. The UK and Turkey are both in the “Orange” category.

According to the Communicable Diseases High Committee criteria, there are no travel restrictions on people coming from a “Green” list country – currently Greenland, Malta, Singapore, Israel, New Zealand and Australia – if they have been fully vaccinated or had Covid-19 in the past. Others from Green countries can still enter without quarantine on the condition they provide a negative PCR test from up to 72 hours before travel. The rules for orange code are as follows:

● Orange: Those who are vaccinated or have had the disease will present a negative PCR result taken 72 hours before their trip and will be able to enter without quarantine. Those who are not vaccinated will need to have a negative PCR result taken 72 hours before the trip and will remain in quarantine for 10 days.