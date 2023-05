Apparently, the most important North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 6th May 2023 is the never ending spat about Hellim cheese. Is this a newspaper or a snoozepaper? The heading says it all – ‘cheesed off’.

FRONT PAGE

Cheesed off – The EU is failing to take the necessary steps to allow hellim produced in the TRNC to be exported to the EU.