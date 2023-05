The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 29th April 2023 is not happy reading. There’s a wanted ‘arms dealer’ on the loose and it looks like the Girne Harbour makeover isn’t coming some time soon.

FRONT PAGE

Manhunt for ‘arms dealer’ – TRNC authorities search for energy security expert wanted by the US

Delay hits Girne Harbour project – Girne Antique Harbour may not reopen until the end of June.