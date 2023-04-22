North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 22nd April 2023

By Dominic Freeman on April 22nd, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 22nd April 2023The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 22nd April 2023 is a return to the old, old, story of talking about something that will never happen – the reunification of Cyprus.

FRONT PAGE

‘We Can’t Build a Future on Ruins‘ – Calls by the Greek Cypriot side to restart negotiations fora solution of the Cyprus Problem…are futile.

Investigation to find the source of a fuel leak – they can’t find the source of a fuel leak polluting the sea.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts:

Category: Cyprus Today, Front Page, North Cyprus News | Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

»  
Home
  «