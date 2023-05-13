North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 6th May 2023

By Dominic Freeman on May 13th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 13th May 2023Even less North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on the 13th May 2023. Lots probably happening, but not available unless you take a risk and buy the newspaper.

MAIN NEWS

29TL to the Pound – Because of Turkish election worries, the Turkish Lira tanked! At one time it was 29TL to the pound but now it has ‘recovered’ to 25TL.

No fires until October 31st – no fires of any kind allowed, even for burning rubbish. Well, that’s the rule but what’s the bet if, like many other North Cyprus rules, it’ll be ignored.

