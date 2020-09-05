North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 5th September 2020

North Cyprus News on the front page of this week’s Cyprus Today on 5th September 2020 has very little to do with North Cyprus. It’s mainly about activities in the UK and South Cyprus. Apart from that, shock horror, we are told that it has been hot in Cyprus.

FRONT PAGE

Justice for Mary Jane – THE family of a murdered British Turkish Cypriot woman whose body was concealed in a chest freezer say that justice has been served after the killer was jailed for life. Zahid Younis, 36, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 38 years at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday for the murder of Mihrican “Jan” Mustafa 38, also affectionately known as Mary Jane, and a second victim, Henriett Szucs, 34.

Ms Mustafa whose mother was from the Karpaz village of Avtepe and father from Kaleburnu, was last seen alive in early May 2018 and reported missing by her sister on May 10, 2018. The bodies of both women were found in a freezer at Younis’s home in Canning Town, east London, on April 27, 2019.

‘South hands out golden passports while TCs are denied’ – Around 30,000 Turkish Cypriots are being denied the right to obtain a “Republic of Cyprus” passport, it has been claimed, while wealthy foreign investors — alleged criminals among them — have been given the sought-after travel documents. The fresh claims were made this week by trade unionist Şener Elcil, whose Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (Ktös) has taken on the cause of Turkish Cypriots who have faced difficulties obtaining the “golden passports”, which give the bearer the right to live and work anywhere in the European Union.

Cyprus sizzles in September heat – Scorching September temperatures are set to continue into next week, forecasters have said. The extreme heat, which has seen thermometers comfortably exceed the 40°C mark throughout the last seven days, has led to the government on Monday declaring a temporary ban on outdoor working during the hottest part of the day.

THE REST

Yours for £240K Bitter Lemons House on Sale – The home in Bellapais where British novelist Lawrence Durrell wrote his 1957 autobiographical book Bitter Lemons of Cyprus has gone on sale for £240,000. The sale of the 127-year-old property, which used to be opened to the public every October, is being presented as a “unique opportunity” for “those seeking a traditional property in the historic village of Bellapais”.