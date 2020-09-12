North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 12th September 2020

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today 12th September 2020, is nothing but doom and gloom. Firstly, Covid-19 has returned with a vengeance and secondly the Turkish water pipeline is still out of action. Don’t bother traveling to the TRNC unless you want to spend 7 days in quarantine at your (great) expense.

FRONT PAGE

Covid-19 ‘Chaos’ – North Cyprus was in partial lockdown this week after an alarming rise in locally transmitted coronavirus cases prompted the government to reintroduce strict restrictions, including the temporary suspension of all but emergency and military flights into the TRNC. There were dramatic scenes on the tarmac at Ercan airport at mid-night on Wednesday night as the first four of 12 coronavirus patients — all Turkish citizens — were transferred to a special Turkish Health Ministry air ambulance.

Water cuts and rationing on the cards as pipeline repair continues – Widespread water cuts could be on the cards after Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said that the flow from Turkey should resume after September 25 – at least five days after current supplies in the Gecitcoy reservoir are expected to run dry. Ministers were due to hold a meeting yesterday with TRNC Waterworks Department Director Tarkan Ceki to discuss the matter. Mr Ceki had previously said that there was only enough water in Gecitkoy to last until September 20.

THE REST

New Quarantine Rules Announced – People arriving in North Cyprus from “Category B” countries — which includes Turkey and the UK — must now go into quarantine for seven days, even if they have presented two negative PCR Covid-19 tests.