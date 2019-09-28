North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 28th September 2019

If you want up to date North Cyprus News then Cyprus Today is not the best source. I suggest going online and using some of the better websites there, specialising on North Cyprus News. For example, North Cyprus Free Press. It’s a wonderful publication – only saying.

Flight Costs Will ‘Rocket’ – AIR fares for flights from Ercan airport could be pushed up because of the knock-on effect of the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook and its airline, TRNC tourism bosses have warned.

Some 15,000 Thomas Cook customers were in Cyprus at the time the company went bust on Monday, leading to the costs of flights from South Cyprus airports to the UK “rocketing”.

Committee votes to lift immunity of former PM – THE potential prosecution of former Prime Minister Hüseyin Özgürgün moved a step closer on Thursday after a group of MPs recommended that his immunity be lifted.

The seven deputies — three from the governing National Unity Party (UBP) and two each from the junior coalition partner People’s Party (HP) and the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) — voted unanimously in favour of the move following an eight-hour long meeting.

‘Kaşgar Court attacker convicted of rapes in Russia’ – A MAN arrested in Girne over the aggravated robbery of a woman near Kaşgar Court on Sunday is believed to have been convicted of a number of rapes in Russia, it has been claimed. Alexander Satlaev, 29, appeared before Girne District Court on Wednesday accused of carrying out the attack beneath an apartment building in Yaz Gülü Sokak, the court heard, allegedly stealing 300TL and 35 euros from the woman’s bag. The victim fainted after being “strangled” from behind by Satlaev, the court was told.

Mayors told to ‘calm down’ as they threaten to strike over traffic congestion – THE mayors of Alsancak and Lapta have threatened a fresh wave of protests over the failure to deal with chronic congestion on a key route — with a minister telling them to “calm down” in response.