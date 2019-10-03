Two Billion Tourists Expected to Visit North Cyprus Next Year, Says Minister

North Cyprus newspaper Daily Hakikat (03.10.19) has reported that North Cyprus Minister of Tourism and Environment, Unal Ustel, speaking to Hakikat Web TV, said that with the slogan “Let’s make the two million tourists become two billion” is the North Cyprus tourist goal for the number of tourists who will be visiting the TRNC next year.
In the same manner as Trump and Boris Johnson, reality seems to have been ignored in order to impress voters. The top 10 countries for visitors, according to Wikipedia :
In 2018, there were 1.401 billion international tourist arrivals worldwide, with a growth of 5.4% as compared to 2017. The top 10 international tourism destinations in 2018 were (2018 numbers are preliminary):
|Rank
|Destination
|International
tourist
arrivals
(2018)[1]
|International
tourist
arrivals
(2017)[1]
|Change
(2017 to
2018)
(%)
|Change
(2016 to
2017)
(%)
|1
|France
|89.4 million
|86.9 million
|2.9
|5.1
|2
|Spain
|82.8 million
|81.9 million
|1.1
|8.7
|3
|United States
|79.6 million
|76.9 million
|3.5
|0.7
|4
|China
|62.9 million
|60.7 million
|3.6
|2.5
|5
|Italy
|62.1 million
|58.2 million
|6.7
|11.2
|6
|Turkey
|45.8 million
|37.6 million
|21.7
|24.1
|7
|Mexico
|41.4 million
|39.3 million
|5.5
|12.0
|8
|Germany
|38.9 million
|37.5 million
|3.8
|5.2
|9
|Thailand
|38.3 million
|35.5 million
|7.9
|9.1
|10
|United Kingdom
|36.3 million
|37.6 million
|3.5
|5.1
So, it looks as if North Cyprus is expecting every tourist in the world to visit!
