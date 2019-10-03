Two Billion Tourists Expected to Visit North Cyprus Next Year, Says Minister

North Cyprus newspaper Daily Hakikat (03.10.19) has reported that North Cyprus Minister of Tourism and Environment, Unal Ustel, speaking to Hakikat Web TV, said that with the slogan “Let’s make the two million tourists become two billion” is the North Cyprus tourist goal for the number of tourists who will be visiting the TRNC next year.

In the same manner as Trump and Boris Johnson, reality seems to have been ignored in order to impress voters. The top 10 countries for visitors, according to Wikipedia :

In 2018, there were 1.401 billion international tourist arrivals worldwide, with a growth of 5.4% as compared to 2017. The top 10 international tourism destinations in 2018 were (2018 numbers are preliminary):

Rank Destination International

tourist

arrivals

(2018)[1] International

tourist

arrivals

(2017)[1] Change

(2017 to

2018)

(%) Change

(2016 to

2017)

(%) 1 France 89.4 million 86.9 million 2.9 5.1 2 Spain 82.8 million 81.9 million 1.1 8.7 3 United States 79.6 million 76.9 million 3.5 0.7 4 China 62.9 million 60.7 million 3.6 2.5 5 Italy 62.1 million 58.2 million 6.7 11.2 6 Turkey 45.8 million 37.6 million 21.7 24.1 7 Mexico 41.4 million 39.3 million 5.5 12.0 8 Germany 38.9 million 37.5 million 3.8 5.2 9 Thailand 38.3 million 35.5 million 7.9 9.1 10 United Kingdom 36.3 million 37.6 million 3.5 5.1

So, it looks as if North Cyprus is expecting every tourist in the world to visit!