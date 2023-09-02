North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 2nd September 2023

By Dominic Freeman on September 2nd, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 2nd September 2023The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 2nd September 2023 is led by the fact that in the south there have been over 20 attacks on mosques in the last 10 years.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 26th August 2023

By Dominic Freeman on August 26th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 26th August 2023The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 26th August 2023 has once again reverted to political complaints. Let’s have some news that doesn’t make us worried about living in the North.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 12th August 2023

By Dominic Freeman on August 12th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 12th August 2023The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 12th August 2023 is how wonderful it is for Russia to be taking steps towards recognising the TRNC. The other main article shows how violent and dangerous the TRNC has become.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 5th August 2023

By Dominic Freeman on August 5th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 5th August 2023I bet you couldn’t guess what the main focus is of the North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 5th August 2023. Don’t bother, it’s political.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 29th July 2023

By Dominic Freeman on July 29th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 29th July 2023The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 29th July 2023 is yet again a political attack on those who do not recognise the TRNC as a country separate from the Republic of Cyprus. Now that’s not going to cause a headache is it.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 22nd July 2023

By Dominic Freeman on July 22nd, 2023

The frontpage North Cyprus News on Cyprus Today on 22nd July 2023 is yet again political, the headline asks for the TRNC to be recognised as soon as possible.The frontpage North Cyprus News on Cyprus Today on 22nd July 2023 is yet again political, the headline asks for the TRNC to be recognised as soon as possible. If this was possible then I’m sure it would happen so until then let’s have some local non-political news dominating the headline.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 15th July 2023

By Dominic Freeman on July 15th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 15th July 2023The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 15th July 2023 is yet again a political rant, in my opinion. How about some local news being prominent?

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th July 2023

By Dominic Freeman on July 8th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 8th July 2023The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th July 2023 is getting a bit repetitive. This week a British diplomat, who I’m sure doesn’t read this publication, is being asked to apologise for doing what he’s been told to do.

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 1st July 2023

By Dominic Freeman on July 1st, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 1st July 2023The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 1st July 2023 is yet again political. It gives you an idea about the direction of the newspaper and it isn’t to do with the day to day events, they’re all tucked inside. Apparently the average reader is outraged a British diplomat said that 50 years ago the Turkish grabbed land at the end of the intervention.  Gasp!

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th June 2023

By Dominic Freeman on June 24th, 2023

North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 24th June 2023The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 24th June 2023 in a plan for the future that will possibly happen or might not. Meanwhile, the news is elsewhere.

