The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 2nd September 2023 is led by the fact that in the south there have been over 20 attacks on mosques in the last 10 years.
The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 26th August 2023 has once again reverted to political complaints. Let’s have some news that doesn’t make us worried about living in the North.
The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 12th August 2023 is how wonderful it is for Russia to be taking steps towards recognising the TRNC. The other main article shows how violent and dangerous the TRNC has become.
I bet you couldn’t guess what the main focus is of the North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 5th August 2023. Don’t bother, it’s political.
The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 29th July 2023 is yet again a political attack on those who do not recognise the TRNC as a country separate from the Republic of Cyprus. Now that’s not going to cause a headache is it.
The frontpage North Cyprus News on Cyprus Today on 22nd July 2023 is yet again political, the headline asks for the TRNC to be recognised as soon as possible. If this was possible then I’m sure it would happen so until then let’s have some local non-political news dominating the headline.
The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 15th July 2023 is yet again a political rant, in my opinion. How about some local news being prominent?
The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 8th July 2023 is getting a bit repetitive. This week a British diplomat, who I’m sure doesn’t read this publication, is being asked to apologise for doing what he’s been told to do.
The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 1st July 2023 is yet again political. It gives you an idea about the direction of the newspaper and it isn’t to do with the day to day events, they’re all tucked inside. Apparently the average reader is outraged a British diplomat said that 50 years ago the Turkish grabbed land at the end of the intervention. Gasp!
The main North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 24th June 2023 in a plan for the future that will possibly happen or might not. Meanwhile, the news is elsewhere.
