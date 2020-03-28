North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 28th March 2020

Here is the North Cyprus News as found in Cyprus Today on 28th March 2020. As you would imagine the main focus is the impact of the Coronavirus and there are no social events to report on. Some of the articles are worrying, including the fact that there are only 60 ventilators in the north.

FRONT PAGE

Scramble for Last Jet Out – BRITONS desperate to go home were offered a lifeline last night after Easyjet offered a flight tomorrow, from Paphos to London Gatwick. The airline revealed that EZY9742 was due to leave Paphos at 19.25 and scheduled to land in Gatwick at 22.10 —and the British High Commission confirmed that arrangements were being made for those holidaying in the North to pass through one of the check-points.

THE REST

Ex-minister: We can’t cope with a full blown coronavirus outbreak – A FORMER health minister has warned that hospitals in the TRNC are ill-equipped to handle any big increase in corona cases. Opposition Republican Turkish Party MP, Dr Filiz Besim told this newspaper: “If there is a full blown outbreak of Coronavirus, the TRNC health system, including private hospitals will not have sufficient number of ventilators and life support machines to handle the demand.

“At present, the most important thing is to have many ventilators. We currently have 60 — of which the state has 35.”