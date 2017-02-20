Buy your Sorgenfresser Worry Eaters before they sell out!

Even if you don’t know what Sorgenfresser Worry Eaters are, you can bet your child will!

Shopping for grandchildren and trying to find something unique, at Amazon I came across Sorgenfresser Worry Eaters. These appealing cuddly toys with a zipper for a mouth are based on Gerd Hahn’s German TV Series. They can be a waste bin for problems. Children can write or draw their problems and then put them in the zipper mouth. This doesn’t solve all the problems straight away, but it’s a start and you can have a feeling of relief. And when the Sorgenfresser Worry Eaters tells the parents about the problems, they can talk to their children about them. They are nice and cuddly too.

I bought one for my grandson’s birthday and it was a real hit and so have ordered more for the other grandchildren for Christmas. They all have names and come in very attractive colours. There are even smaller key ring versions. A lot of 5 star reviews and adults are using them too!

You better hurry though, Sorgenfresser Worry Eaters are going fast.

We are primarily a newspaper focused on Cyprus news for residents and holidaymakers as well as Cypriots living around the world, particularly the UK where the majority of our readers live. We publish and manage websites, publish books and publish adverts as affiliates for several companies.

ABOUT SUPER SNOOPER

Super Snooper writes regular shopping bargain articles and reviews for NCFP. She is a dedicated shopper who hates to buy anything for more than she needs to and likes to tell others about her research and savings. In this article she tells you about Sorgenfresser Worry Eaters and why your children and grandchildren should have one.

0

Likes