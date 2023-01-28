North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 28th January 2023

Here is the North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 28th January 2023. The TRNC is up to its neck in excrement it seems.

FRONT PAGE

SENSELESS – THE TRNC was rocked this week by the shocking murder of a schoolgirl. Zehie Helin Reessur, 16, a student at the Gazimağusa Vocational High School, was found dead at a hotel construction site in the İskele Long Beach area by workers at about 7.30am on Wednesday.

Millions needed to solve sewage woes – MILLIONS of pounds and euros are needed to solve the TRNC’s sewage problems, mayors of major towns have said. İskele Mayor Hasan Sadıkoğlu has estimated that roughly £20 million would be needed to complete the sewerage infrastructure of the region, whose population has swelled in recent years with the construction of high-rise apartment blocks and hotels and an influx of foreign investors.

Spurs review flag policy over Cyprus controversy – TOTTENHAM Hotspur Football Club have launched a review of their flag policy following controversy over a “Spurs Cyprus” supporters’ flag. Last Friday the “Spurs Cyprus Flag” group wrote on Twitter that their flag had been banned by the north London Premier League club for being “political”.

‘Nothing hopeful’ to come from GC elections: Tatar – PRESIDENT Ersin Tatar does not expect anything “hopeful” to come out of the Greek Cypriot leadership election taking place next month. The election will be held on Sunday, February 5, with a record 14 candidates taking part. Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades will be stepping aside after 10 years in office. Nikos Christodoulides, a former South Cyprus foreign minister aged 49, is seen as the favourite.