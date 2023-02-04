North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 4th February 2023

Here is the North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 4th February 2023. Well it might not be newsworthy but it’s reported anyway.

FRONT PAGE

TRNC SLAMS LATEST UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION ON CYPRUS – THE latest United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution regarding Cyprus is “unacceptable”, the TRNC Presidency has said.

British national newspapers report on two-state efforts – EFFORTS to forge a two-state solution in Cyprus and gain international recognition of the TRNC featured in two British national newspapers.

Medicine Shortages – THERE is a serious medicine shortage across the country. The reason for this is the bans imposed on pharmaceutical imports by world governments.