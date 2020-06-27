North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 27th June 2020

The North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on 27th June 2020 is a little weak. More road accidents after lock down because cars return to the roads and news about what happened when the VIPs were allowed to skip quarantine – party and shop.

FRONT PAGE

Shopping and Eating Out – THE movements of a controversial VIP party allowed into North Cyprus without proper health or immigration checks could not be confirmed, because security cameras at the five-star hotel where they stayed were tampered with, it was revealed this week. The group, led by one of the world’s richest tour operators, was supposedly in the country to inspect a proposed marina site in Lapta, but some members went shopping in Girne and had breakfast in Gazimağusa, MPs were told.

Last week tourism minister Ünal Üstel was forced to resign as the scandal rocked the coalition government. And as angry opposition MPs continued to harry ministers, Democrat Party MP, Serdar Denktaş, dropped a bombshell by reading parts of the police report into the affair to parliament. He said there were “serious findings” concerning the group of nine people that arrived on a private jet, including Anex Tour owner Neşet Koçkak, three Russian women and five other people.

Mr Denktaş said the police report had found that the “passengers were put into a hotel which was not a quarantine hotel,” “some of the camera footage of the hotel was reformatted and some did not take any recordings” “some passengers went to Girne and did shopping as well as had something to eat.”

Traffic deaths soar post lockdown – Taylan Ekerel, aged 26, was killed when his car swerved on a bend and crossed into the path of an oncoming lorry on the GüzelyurtLefke main road. He was the sixth person to die since travel restrictions were lifted on May 4.

THE REST

RETURNING BRITS’ “HORRIBLE ORDEAL” NOT ACCEPTABLE, SAYS PM – MORE than half of the British expats who finally arrived on a repatriation flight this week were nearly sent straight back to the UK in a row over their residency permits, Cyprus Today can reveal.

A total of 183 people flew from Stansted to Ercan on Tuesday on an Anadolu Jet Boeing 737-800 aircraft chartered by Cyprus Paradise owner and president of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce (UK) Muhammet Yaşarata. 116 were expats who live permanently in North Cyprus but had been “trapped” in the UK after the imposition of travel restrictions.