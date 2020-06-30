Kulaksiz 5 v Akfinans Bank - Back in Court

According to Cyprus Today the Kulaksiz 5 v Akfinans Bank case is back in court.

EXPAT buyers in the Kulaksız 5 case were given new hope this week that their long-running legal battle to keep their homes may be coming to an end. Following a hearing at Girne District Court, the legal wrangle which has seen them going to and from court for more than 15 years, has been set for a new date in August. In 2017 the Supreme Court in Lefkoşa upheld a lower court decision overturning the original verdict, which had allowed homes on the site in Karşiyaka to be sold at auction in June 2010.

The court had ordered that the eight title deeds – which were in the name of the bank that bought them after landowner Yüksel Yılmaz defaulted on a loan secured on the site – be reverted back to Mr Yılmaz’s name. The Girne District Court is to re-hear the case, but this time the 14 British buyers will be included as parties to the case, along with Mr Yılmaz, Kulaksız Construction and developer Abdurrahman Güney.

Speaking to Cyprus Today, advocate Boysan Boyra, on behalf of the expat buyers, said that the court had ordered for an official of the Girne title deeds office to attend the next hearing.

“The court has also ordered for documents concerning the hearing to be served on Kulaksız, and the bank has been asked how much they are owed, after two of the houses were sold.”