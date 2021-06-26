North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 26th June 2021

The North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 26th June 2021 is really not worth reading. A call for transit passengers traveling to the North to be able to stay on the plane and the rest is news that you used to find somewhere in the middle of free newspapers in the UK.

FRONT PAGE

‘LOBBY UK MPs FOR FLIGHTS RULE CHANGE’ – OVER 50 British MPs have responded “positively” to a new campaign calling on passengers travelling between North Cyprus and the UK to be allowed to stay on the plane when transiting through Turkey.

Mother embarks on ‘Journey with My Son’ trek to aid charities – A 51-YEAR-OLD mother is planning a “crazy project” named “A Journey with My Son” in aid of the Lefkoşa municipal women’s shelter and the Help Those with Cancer Association (Tulips).

President leads tributes for ‘great TC supporter’ Dr Christian Heinze – TRIBUTES have been paid to German-born lawyer and TRNC supporter Dr Christian Heinze (pictured) following the announcement of his death, aged 91. Dr Heinze, who was the Assistant to the President of the Supreme Constitutional Court of the Republic of Cyprus between 1961 and 1963, died on June 16 in the Austrian town of Lienz, just seven months after the death of his wife Ursula.

Cyprus set to sizzle in the summer heat as mercury to hit 41oC – NORTH Cyprus is set to sizzle in temperatures of over 40C. The Met Office announced in yesterday’s forecast seven days of clear skies and temperatures that will reach as high as 41C inland, following a relatively mild start to June. That compares to countrywide maximum daytime temperatures of around 36C and a night-time low of 14.6C, recorded from June 18-24.