North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 3rd July 2021

North Cyprus News on the Cyprus Today 3rd July 2021 front page contains a few could be and maybe’s. The crossings may be closed again, the coalition could lead to another election and a North Cyprus flights campaign might lead to direct flights.

FRONT PAGE

‘CROSSINGS TO SOUTH COULD CLOSE AGAIN’ – THE border crossing points could be closed again just weeks after they were reopened due to rising Covid19 cases in South Cyprus and concern over “uncontrolled” arrivals there, Health Minister Ünal Üstel has warned. Speaking during a TV interview on Thursday, Mr Üstel said: “The number of [new] cases [in South Cyprus] had fallen to 70 per day, now it is 430 [on Wednesday]. “If the cases exceed 500 to 600, South Cyprus will be in the red category. In this situation, there will be a problem. So the closure of the checkpoints could be put on the agenda.”

There really isn’t much else worth repeating, IMHO.