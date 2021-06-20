North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 19th June 2021

North Cyprus News on the front page of Cyprus Today on 19th June 2021 is quite sad. Stories include the destruction of part of the North Cyprus Crusader Path and a sad call for donations to fund a drug to save a baby’s life, at £1.79 million per dose.

FRONT PAGE

‘BULLDOZING OUR HISTORY’ – AN INVESTIGATION is to be launched into the “destruction” of the historic “Crusader Path” between Ozanköy and Bellapais Monastery. Gözem Gökhan, Girne branch supervisor of the Department of Antiquities and Museums, told this newspaper that construction and cleaning activities on the path involving the use of a bulldozer have been “stopped” and that an “investigation will begin next week”.

Sick baby needs ‘world’s most expensive drug’ – A COUPLE from North Cyprus have launched a desperate appeal to raise money for their sick baby to be treated with “the world’s most expensive drug”. Five-month-old Karel, the second child of Şeyda and Yusuf Karaoğulları from Yeniboğaziçi, has been fighting for life for the last three months. The baby boy was diagnosed with type 1 SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) and is currently being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Ankara, the parents said.

TRNC plans to hire firefighting helicopter for 40K TL per day – THE TRNC is planning to hire a firefighting helicopter for the rest of the summer season at a cost of 40,000TL a day, the head of the Forestry Department revealed this week. Cemil Karzaoğlu said negotiations on the lease of a firefighting helicopter were due to be completed yesterday. The helicopter will be used in addition to other measures deployed to prevent and detect forest fires.

THE REST

‘People are now worse off than 10 years ago’ – PEOPLE living in North Cyprus are on average $3,500 worse off compared to a decade ago, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Energy Minister Erhan Arıklı said this week.