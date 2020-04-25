North Cyprus News - Cyprus Today 25th April 2020

North Cyprus News in Cyprus Today on the 25th April 2020 is about, go on guess. I don’t know about you but reading about Covid-19 is the last thing I want to do now. On a serious note, TRNC has had no CV deaths for six days.

FRONT PAGE

May the Fourth be with you – Contractors, restaurateurs and tourism officials have all voiced concerns at being targeted as the first sector to open while most of the country remains shutdown.

LOCKDOWN BREAKDOWN – Parents fear for ‘restless, hyperactive and disobedient’ kids. A special mental health hotline set up to deal with problems caused by the lockdown is receiving 60 to 70 calls per day, it was revealed this week. “Depressed” youngsters are also calling in, as the nationwide lock-up begins to affect home life, a psychiatrist said.

But here’s the GOOD news – No new cases. It’s the sixth consecutive day with no new cases of coronavirus.

THE REST

You MUST wear that MASK – or face prosecution – EVERYONE must wear a face mask outdoors – or face prosecution – under a strict new law introduced yesterday. Police have been empowered to challenge anyone found not wearing a protective mask and may prosecute, the Council of Minister ruled, although no specific penalties have been set. There is no requirement to wear protective gloves at present.

No drop in fuel prices – THE global oil price crash is unlikely to lead to any price cut at the pumps, drivers were warned this week . . . but there are hopes that electricity prices may fall next month.